This past spring, the massively popular South Korean girl group Blackpink headlined Coachella, and they released their new single “The Girls,” which has something to do with their mobile game, last month. Blackpink member Jennie Kim, who records as just Jennie, was one of the stars of the Weeknd’s HBO show The Idol, and she made for a more convincing pop star than the supposed pop star that the show was about. Jennie also collaborated with the Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp on “One Of The Girls,” a track from the show’s soundtrack. Now, Jennie has released a new English-language track of her own.

Jennie’s new song “You & Me” isn’t her first solo single; she came out with a track called “Solo” back in 2018. But “You & Me” definitely feels like the beginning of a new solo push for Jennie. She’s been performing the track live at Blackpink shows for the past year, and she recorded it with a bunch of longtime Blackpink collaborators. The song is a catchy, thumping piece of dance-pop, and it’s got a “dance performance video” that’s more elaborate than most American stars’ actual music videos. Check it out below.

“You & Me” is out now on YG Entertainment/Interscope.