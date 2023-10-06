Bruce Springsteen Announces Rescheduled US Tour Dates For 2024

It’ll take more than a little peptic ulcer disease to keep Bruce Springsteen off the road. For most of this year, the Boss has been on a stadium tour with his E Street Band. The shows have been controversially expensive but reliably life-affirming spectacles. Over the past few months, Springsteen has been postponing shows for health reasons, and he finally pushed all of his remaining shows back to 2024. Today, Springsteen has unveiled all of those rescheduled shows.

After taking time off to heal up, the neverending Bruce Springsteen tour will resume in Phoenix next March. It’ll wrap in in Baltimore next September, just ten days before Springsteen’s 75th birthday. The shows won’t happen at such a frantic clip; Springsteen is giving himself time to recuperate in between those marathons. Good. Check out the new dates below.

TOUR DATES:

3/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

3/25 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

3/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

3/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

4/04 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

4/07 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

4/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

4/15 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

4/18 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

4/21 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

8/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

8/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

8/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

8/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

9/07 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

9/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards