Sufjan Stevens Dedicates Javelin To Late Partner Evans Richardson

Sufjan Stevens has an incredible new album called Javelin out today. As explained in our review, it plays like a breakup album, full of songs about a romance falling apart. With a new message shared today, Sufjan has significantly altered the context around that.

In a post on Instagram, Sufjan has dedicated Javelin to “the light of my life, my beloved partner and best friend Evans Richardson, who passed away in April.” He included a photo of Richardson with the post. Sufjan is a notoriously private person who has always kept his personal life and sexuality closely guarded, so his choice to let the public into his world with this much detail is surprising and momentous. His disclosure also adds new layers of emotional impact to these Javelin songs.

Here is Sufjan’s full message:

JAVELIN is out today. Thank you for listening. I love you. This album is dedicated to the light of my life, my beloved partner and best friend Evans Richardson, who passed away in April. He was an absolute gem of a person, full of life, love, laughter, curiosity, integrity, and joy. He was one of those rare and beautiful ones you find only once in a lifetime—precious, impeccable, and absolutely exceptional in every way. I know relationships can be very difficult sometimes, but it’s always worth it to put in the hard work and care for the ones you love, especially the beautiful ones, who are few and far between. If you happen to find that kind of love, hold it close, hold it tight, savor it, tend to it, and give it everything you’ve got, especially in times of trouble. Be kind, be strong, be patient, be forgiving, be vigorous, be wise, and be yourself. Live every day as if it is your last, with fullness and grace, with reverence and love, with gratitude and joy. This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it. Thank you. I love you. XOS

Between this news and Sufjan’s updates on his recent battle with Guillain-Barré syndrome, he’s been having a difficult year and has been unusually open about it. Regarding his medical issues, it sounds like he’s getting out of the hospital today. I hope he’s OK.