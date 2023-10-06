Owen Ashworth has quietly built up quite a legacy in indie music. Besides his prior work as Casiotone For The Painfully Alone and his more recent releases as Advance Base, Ashworth co-runs the great indie label Orindal Records, which has released music by a truly great roster of artists including Wednesday, Julie Byrne, Friendship, Gia Margaret, Dear Nora, Cass McCombs, Claire Cronin, Annie Hart, and many more. Today he’s released two new Advance Base songs, “How You Got Your Picture On The Wall” and “Rene Goodnight.” Both are solo joints with Ashworth’s voice backed only by electric piano (probably not a Casio).

Ashworth shared this note with the tunes:

Dear folks,

Sorry I haven’t written lately. Here are two new Advance Base electric piano songs. The ideas behind both of these songs kicked around for a long time before I finally felt like I understood them, & then suddenly they were both finished, one after the other. In my mind, the two songs are brother & sister. I recorded them live in my basement after trying them out at a handful of Advance Base shows. Thanks to everyone who listened to them live & asked when they were coming out. These are for you.

Listen below.