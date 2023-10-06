You Can Now Play Ratboys On Rock Band
Ratboys’ “Black Earth, WI” is one of this year’s great guitar jams, long and loose and full of that sweet, sweet six-string action. The potential for air guitar is high on that one. So it makes perfect sense that the song has been added to Rock Band, the longstanding “everybody play a song together on fake instruments” video game that emerged as a key competitor with Guitar Hero back in the day. The Ratboys track is included in the Rock Band 4 8th anniversary pack, which you can download here before firing up that fake flying V.