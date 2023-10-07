Today marks the one-year anniversary of Alvvays’ latest album Blue Rev — and what an album it is! The Canadian crew have been out on the road pretty consistently since then in support of it, and if you’ve seen them live recently you’ll know that they’re a well-oiled machine. They were on CBS Saturday Morning today for a performance, marking their second time on the show. They did three songs off the album: “After The Earthquake,” “Easy On Your Own?,” and “Belinda Says.” Watch below.

Alvvays were also guests on the Song Exploder podcast, where they broke down their debut’s “Archie, Marry Me’:

Blue Rev is out now via Polyvinyl.