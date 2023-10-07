Bruno Mars Tel Aviv Concert Canceled As Israel Says It Is At War With Hamas

Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

News October 7, 2023 12:17 PM By James Rettig

A Bruno Mars concert that was scheduled to take place in Tel Aviv on Saturday night was canceled due to the ongoing conflict in Israel. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that they were “at war” with Hamas. “Bruno Mars concert scheduled to take place tonight is cancelled,” Live Nation Israel announced in a statement. “All ticket purchases to the show will receive an automatic refund to the credit card through which the purchase was made.”

Bruno Mars performed his first-ever concert in Israel on Wednesday night at Park HaYarkon in Tel Aviv. His second of two shows was scheduled for tonight.

