Watch Thundercat Bring Out Childish Gambino, Steve Lacy, Kevin Parker, & Suicidal Tendencies In LA
Thundercat performed at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday night, and he brought out a bunch of special guests. Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover, came out to do his Because The Internet track “II. Shadows,” which they worked on together. Steve Lacy was there to do “Black Qualls.” Suicidal Tendencies, which Thundercat was previously a member of, came out and performed “You Can’t Bring Me Down” and “Institutionalized.” And Kevin Parker finished out the night as the last guest, performing their collab “No More Lies” and then Tame Impala’s “Apocalypse Dreams.” Check out video below.