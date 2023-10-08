Foo Fighters brought out Shania Twain during their headlining set at the first weekend of the Austin City Limits festival. Twain, who had just wrapped up her own set at the fest just minutes before, was welcomed to the stage by Dave Grohl, who said that “she took a golf cart all the way up here.” Twain and Foo Fighters did “Best Of You” as the second to last song for the night.

“This was one off the bucket list for me!” Twain wrote on Instagram. “Firstly thank you to @foofighters for inviting me on stage – you are all so generous and ridiculously cool. I am a huge rock fan. My first band was a rock band, my first big producer was one of the worlds renowned rock producers, me and my son like to rock out 😂 Totally worth the adrenaline fuelled run from my stage to yours Dave Grohl – you are a true friend and talent ❤️”

Watch video below.