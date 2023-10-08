AC/DC played their first show in seven years on Saturday night as part of the Power Trip festival. It was their first show with lead vocalist Brian Johnson since 2016, when he had to be replaced by Axl Rose on tour due to problems with hearing loss. In that time, they went on a hiatus and came back with a new album, Power Up, in 2020.

Their set last night contained a couple of Power Up live debuts, plus some songs they haven’t done with Johnson in a while. Those included “Stiff Upper Lip” (first time since 2003), “Dog Eat Dog” (first time with Johnson since 2009), and “Riff Raff” (first time with Johnson since 1996).

Last night’s lineup also saw Matt Laug filling in for drummer Phil Rudd.

Check out some video and the setlist below.

SETLIST:

“If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It)”

“Back In Black”

“Demon Fire” (live debut)

“Shot Down In Flames”

“Thunderstruck”

“Have A Drink On Me”

“Hells Bells”

“Shot In The Dark” (live debut)

“Stiff Upper Lip” (first time since 2003)

“Dirty Deeds Done Cheap”

“Shoot To Thrill”

“Sin City”

“Givin The Dog A Bone”

“Rock ‘n’ Roll Train”

“You Shook Me All Night Long”

“Dog Eat Dog” (first time with Johnson since 2009)

“High Voltage”

“Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be”

“Riff Raff” (first time with Johnson since 1996)

“Highway To Hell”

“Whole Lotta Rosie”

“Let There Be Rock”

“T.N.T.”

“For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)”