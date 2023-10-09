Lana Del Rey Says She’s Donated Tour Earnings To The Cities She Played

Did you know there’s a charitable paper trailer behind every Lana Del Rey tour city? So says LDR, who closed out her 2023 tour Thursday in Charleston, West Virginia. Just before ending the set with “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Del Rey addressed the crowd at Charleston Civic Center. She told them she’s been funneling every dollar from the tour back into the cities she’s played, and that she’s out there performing for the love of it, not the money. She didn’t specify exactly what she meant by pouring money right back into cities; presumably she is picking charities in each town? It was not the most transparent statement in the world.

Here’s what Lana had to say:

I just wanted to say thank you to you and to every city I’ve gone to before this. And I also want to let you know, for what it’s worth, every ticket, every dollar, it is poured right back into the city. Because it’s not about that for me. And I know that that sounds cheesy, but I do it ’cause I love it. I don’t need to. I just love it. And we’re all about the places that we’ve been to, and we’re just going to leave quickly after West Virginia. So I just wanted to kind of say hello, goodbye. I hope it’s not the last time we see you.

And here’s footage of the speech:

In an age when politicians say stuff like this all the time without actually backing it up, it’s hard to know whether to take Del Rey’s words seriously here. It’s certainly a nice thought.

In other LDR news, over the weekend she attended an Oklahoma Sooners game and responded to a Christian influencer who accused her of witchcraft: “B!tch I know the Bible verse for verse better than you do. PS you’re giving off super gremlin energy. Not in a good way.”