U2 Change “Pride” Lyrics To Honor People Killed By Hamas Attack At Israeli Music Festival

It’s the biggest news story in the world right now: Israel formally declared war on the Palestinian militant group Hamas after a series of deadly attacks over the weekend that killed hundreds of civilians. One of those attacks was at the Tribe Of Nova electronic music festival Saturday near the Israel-Gaza border, where at least 260 people died. Per the Associated Press, it was the deadliest civilian massacre in Israel’s history.

Among those paying tribute to the dead were U2, who altered their song “Pride (In The Name Of Love)” in honor of those killed at the festival. The song was originally about martyrs in general and Martin Luther King Jr. in particular, with its final verse referring to King’s assassination: “Early morning, April 4/ Shots ring out in the Memphis sky.”

Performing Sunday at the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas, Bono addressed the audience during the song’s instrumental break. “In the light of what’s happened in Israel and Gaza, a song about non-violence seems somewhat ridiculous, even laughable, but our prayers have always been for peace and for non-violence,” Bono said. “But our hearts and our anger, you know where that’s pointed. So sing with us. And those beautiful kids at that music festival.” He then sang alternate lyrics: “Early morning, October 7/ As the sun is rising in the desert sky/ Stars of David, they took your life/ But they could not take your pride.”

Watch a clip of the tribute below.