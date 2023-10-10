Coldplay Countersue Former Manager For $17M, Citing Useless Bespoke Pylons

Marcus Haney

News October 10, 2023 12:17 PM By Chris DeVille

Coldplay Countersue Former Manager For $17M, Citing Useless Bespoke Pylons

Marcus Haney

News October 10, 2023 12:17 PM By Chris DeVille

Back in August, Coldplay’s former manager Dave Holmes — not the MTV guy, or the DJ/composer, or my lifelong concert buddy — sued the band for $12 million worth of unpaid commission from their 10th album, 2021’s Music Of The Spheres, and their still-unreleased 11th LP. (A new Coldplay album is coming soon, I guess. They’re due for another artsy one.) Now the band is countersuing Holmes, who managed them for 20 years, for even more money.

As Variety reports, Coldplay’s countersuit is asking for $17 million. The band claims Holmes allowed their Music Of The Spheres Tour to spiral out of control financially, including the expenditure of $10 million on unusable bespoke stage pylons and a video screen that was too big. They also claim Holmes borrowed $20 million from tour promoter Live Nation to fund a property development in Canada.

A rep for Holmes told The Sunday Times, “Coldplay know they are in trouble with their defense. Accusing Dave Holmes of non-existent ethical lapses and other made-up misconduct will not deflect from the real issue at hand — Coldplay had a contract with Dave, they are refusing to honor it and they need to pay Dave what they owe him.”

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep”

2 days ago 0

Sufjan Stevens Dedicates Javelin To Late Partner Evans Richardson

4 days ago 0

Nu-Metal Fest Sick New World Announces 2024 Lineup

1 day ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest