Steely Dan Replaced On Eagles Farewell Tour As Donald Fagen Hospitalized

The Eagles are on their farewell tour right now, with openers Steely Dan — a dream bill for my parents and maybe yours too. It was all going according to plan for a while, but unfortunately, the Dan have dropped off several upcoming shows. As reported within an Indianapolis Star concert review, main Dan man Donald Fagen (pictured) was hospitalized due to an illness, which has caused the tour to shuffle in multiple openers.

Last week Sheryl Crow opened two shows. Steve Miller Band opened Monday’s show and will play upcoming dates in Detroit and Cleveland. Vince Gill, now a touring member of the Eagles, will play his own opening set on Oct. 15 in Pittsburgh. No alternate openers have been booked for the remaining shows yet, so hopefully by then Fagen will be up and running again.