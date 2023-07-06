The Eagles Announce Farewell Tour

The Eagles were a dominant force in the 1970s, spent the ’80s broken up, returned as boomer superheroes in the ’90s, and have continued to be one of the most bankable touring acts of the 21st century, even after key members left the band or passed away. Now, allegedly, it’s all coming to an end. The easygoing Calfornia country-rockers have announced a farewell tour called The Long Goodbye.

The current Eagles lineup of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmidt, and Vince Gill (yes, Vince Gill is in the Eagles, I’d totally forgotten) has announced 13 initial shows, but they’re spaced out many days apart, suggesting they intend to add more gigs in each market. They’ll probably hit different markets on another leg in the spring, too, but that’s pure speculation on my part. As it stands right now, the tour kicks off on Sept. 7 in New York and wraps up Nov. 17 in St. Paul. Steely Dan, another band that has stayed on the road despite one of its two central figures dying, will open all shows. Tickets go on sale July 14.

A statement from the band:

The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on. With love and gratitude, The Eagles

TOUR DATES:

09/07 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/20 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

10/05 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

11/02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/07 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/09 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

11/14 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

11/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center