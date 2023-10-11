Phoenix Release “All Eyes On Me” Remix Feat. Pusha T, Benee, & Chad Hugo

Last year, glamorous Parisian veterans Phoenix released their self-produced album Alpha Zulu. A few months ago, Phoenix played the We Love Green festival in Paris, and they brought another of the festival’s acts to the stage. Pusha T came out to rap on a couple of Phoenix songs with the band. One of those songs was the urgent, pounding Alpha Zulu highlight “All Eyes On Me.” Today, Phoenix have released an “All Eyes On Me” remix that features that Pusha verse, as well as a couple of other friends.

The new “All Eyes On Me” remix doesn’t sound that much different from the original, but it’s harder and more urgent. The track has production from Chad Hugo, one half of the Neptunes, and that guy goes way, way back with Pusha T. New Zealand alt-popper Benee also adds some vocals, and the result sounds really cool.

In a press release, Phoenix shout out all the artists involved: “A huge thank you to le Roi Pusha-T — most played artist in our backstage; to Chad Hugo, who always showed up when we were playing in Virginia, it’s about time we worked together! And to Benee, who worked at light speed to make this happen and added some magic. MERCI!!!” Listen to the “All Eyes On Me” remix and the original track below.

Alpha Zulu is out 11/4 on Loyaute/Glassnote Records. The timing is pure coincidence, but it’s pretty funny that Drake just sent an album’s worth of subliminal shots at Pusha T and that Pusha’s immediate response was to show up on a Phoenix remix.