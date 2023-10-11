New Zealand indie-pop greats Yumi Zouma returned last month with the splendid, shoegazy “KPR.” It was the first preview of an upcoming EP, and they’re giving us another taste today. New single “be okay” begins with the pristine clarity that characterized last year’s brilliant Present Tense, but by the chorus the distortion sets in. There’s also some real nice doubled-vocal action with whispers at the front of the mix and shouts blurred into the background. Killer lyric on this one: “You introduced me to your fucking family/ And you still treated me so fucking badly.”

In addition to the new audio, Yumi Zouma have shared a .mov download(!) of the “be okay” video via Mediafire. That’s fun. It’ll be up on YouTube tomorrow, but in the meantime you can download it. At least listen to the song, though, because if you’re not listening to new Yumi Zouma songs, what are you even doing with your life?