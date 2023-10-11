SXSW Announces First Round Of 2024 Artists

It’s already time to start thinking about SXSW 2024. Austin’s annual industry explosion has revealed its first wave of performers for the music wing of the festivities. Some of the names that stick out on first pass: They Are Gutting A Body Of Water (pictured above rocking our Range Life party this year), Dry Cleaning, Hinds, Bodega, Desire, waterbaby, cumgirl8, Horse Jumper Of Love, Sen Morimoto, Kiwi Jr., Kassa Overall, Mamalarky, Smut. Also, I’ve never heard OH HE DEAD, but I’m definitely going to check them out based on that name.

SXSW Music 2024 runs from March 11-16 in venues around Austin. Check out the full list below, and keep in mind they’ll add many, many more acts in the coming months.

Aleighcia Scott (Cardiff UK-WALES)

alyona alyona (Kyiv UKRAINE)

Ariel & The Culture (Dallas TX)

Arielle Soucy (Montreal CANADA)

ASHY (Christchurch NEW ZEALAND)

ÄTNA (Berlin GERMANY)

Azahriah (Budapest HUNGARY)

BALTHVS (Bogotá COLOMBIA)

Bathe Alone (Atlanta GA)

Bay Ledges (Portland ME)

Beharie (Sandnes NORWAY)

Benét (Brooklyn NY)

Birthday Girl (Brooklyn NY)

Bisa Kdei (Accra GHANA)

Blood (Philadelphia PA)

BODEGA (New York NY)

Boogey The Beat (Winnipeg CANADA)

Candeleros (Madrid SPAIN)

C.Diab (Vancouver CANADA)

Cecilia Castleman (Franklin TN)

CHAII (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)

Chiedu Oraka (Hull UK-ENGLAND)

Coach Party (Newport UK-ENGLAND)

Cool Sounds (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Cosmo Pyke (London UK-ENGLAND)

cumgirl8 (New York NY)

DENDÊ & BAND (Salvador BRAZIL)

Desire (Los Angeles CA)

Dry Cleaning (London UK-ENGLAND)

Dylan Gossett (Austin TX)

Ebi Soda (London UK-ENGLAND)

Edan Archer (Gainesville FL)

El Combo Oscuro (Austin TX)

Elijah Johnston (Atlanta GA)

Faux Real (Los Angeles CA)

Fieh (Toten NORWAY)

Fire EX. (Kaohsiung TAIWAN)

fuvk (Austin TX)

Georgia Gets By (Nelson NEW ZEALAND)

Gia Ford (Sheffield UK-ENGLAND)

Giovannie & The Hired Guns (Stephenville TX)

Girl and Girl (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

Glare (Mcallen TX)

Glue Trip (São Paulo BRAZIL)

Godcaster (Brooklyn NY)

greek (Martinsville VA)

Half Dream (Austin TX)

Heffner (Athens GA)

Hello Mary (Brooklyn NY)

Hermanos Gutierrez (Zurich SWITZERLAND)

Hinds (Madrid SPAIN)

Holiday Ghosts (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

HONESTY (Leeds UK-ENGLAND)

Horse Jumper of Love (Boston MA)

Hot Garbage (Toronto CANADA)

HotWax (Hastings UK-ENGLAND)

Housekeys (Fort Worth TX)

Housewife (Toronto CANADA)

iogi (Tel Aviv ISRAEL)

Islet (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Jazzbois (Budapest HUNGARY)

Joe King Carrasco (Austin TX)

Kam Franklin (Houston TX)

Karl Vento (Gothenburg SWEDEN)

Kassa Overall (Seattle WA)

Kelz (Westminster CA)

Kibi James (Atlanta GA)

Kiwi Jr. (Toronto CANADA)

Kyra (London UK-ENGLAND)

La Sécurité (Montreal CANADA)

Le Couleur (Montreal CANADA)

The Life (New York NY)

Lika Nova (Bogotá COLOMBIA)

Lip Critic (New York NY)

Little Mazarn (Austin TX)

Living Hour (Winnipeg CANADA)

Lo Moon (Los Angeles CA)

Lord Friday The 13th (Austin TX)

Los Premios (Valencia SPAIN)

Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys (Berlin GERMANY)

Luge (Toronto CANADA)

Malice K (New York NY)

Mama Duke (Austin TX)

Mamalarky (Atlanta GA)

Marem Ladson (Galicia SPAIN)

Maria Chiara Argirò (Rome ITALY)

Maura Weaver (Cincinnati OH)

Mei Semones (Brooklyn NY)

Middle Sattre (Austin TX)

Miller Campbell (Bigfork MT)

Mim Jensen (Christchurch NEW ZEALAND)

Minimal Schlager (Berlin GERMANY)

Miss Kaninna (Bruny Island AUSTRALIA)

Modern Woman (London UK-ENGLAND)

Mong Tong (Taipei TAIWAN)

Moritz Simon Geist (Dresden GERMANY)

mui zyu (London UK-ENGLAND)

Nabihah Iqbal (London UK-ENGLAND)

Neptune’s Core (Chicago IL)

NEWDAD (Galway IRELAND)

OH HE DEAD (Washington DC)

Omar S (Detroit MI)

orbit (Achim GERMANY)

ORION (Providence RI)

Otto Aday (Ferndale UK-WALES)

Paisley Fields (Brooklyn NY)

Pauli The PSM (London UK-ENGLAND)

Peach Luffe (Toronto CANADA)

Pehuenche (Xalapa MEXICO)

PHILMON LEE (Atlanta GA)

Phony (Los Angeles CA)

The Pink Stones (Athens GA)

Pons (Brooklyn NY)

porij (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Psymon Spine (Brooklyn NY)

Rawayana (Caracas VENEZUELA)

Reality Club (Jakarta INDONESIA)

Red Axes (Tel Aviv ISRAEL)

Reilly Downes (Bandera TX)

Richard Spaven (London UK-ENGLAND)

Sam Tudor (Gavin Lake CANADA)

Sarah Klang (Gothenburg SWEDEN)

Sarah Morrison (Tallahassee FL)

semiwestern (Rockwall TX)

Sen Morimoto (Chicago IL)

Shelf Lives (London UK-ENGLAND)

The Silver Lines (Birmingham UK-ENGLAND)

Smut (Chicago IL)

Sorry Girls (Montreal CANADA)

Spencer Thomas (Athens GA)

Spyres (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Subsonic Eye (Singapore SINGAPORE)

Tagua Tagua (São Paulo BRAZIL)

TAUK (Oyster Bay NY)

Teethe (Dallas TX)

Telula (New York NY)

They Are Gutting A Body Of Water (Philadelphia PA)

Tomato Flower (Baltimore MD)

Tough On Fridays (Georgetown TX)

Tramhaus (Rotterdam NETHERLANDS)

Uma (Barcelona SPAIN)

Usted Señalemelo (Mendoza ARGENTINA)

Viji (London UK-ENGLAND)

waterbaby (Stockholm SWEDEN)

West Texas Exiles (Austin TX)

Winona Fighter (Nashville TN)

Winona Forever (Vancouver CANADA)

Wolves of Glendale (Glendale CA)

zzzahara (Los Angeles CA)