The loosely psychedelic, vaguely shoegazy Philly pop-rock band Golden Apples are less than a month out from the release of new album Bananasugarfire. In September, they previewed that album with the propulsive “Waiting For A Cloud.” Today they’ve followed it with “Park (Rye),” a sweeping and wistful midtempo track that feels like it could soundtrack a really great montage.

Frontman Russell Edling shared this statement on the song:

This song creates a world where memories and impressions of both positivity and negativity blend in a swirl of melody and image. Everyday there is more than enough reason to drown in your own gloom, but there is also immense strength and resilience to be found. Friendship and love appear as beacons to draw us out of our struggles, even if only for a moment.

Listen below.

Bananasugarfire is out 10/27 via Lame-O.

