Screamo masters Piet Onthel have once again blasted out of Kuantan, Malaysia with a burst of harshly intense kinetic energy. New single “Blackhand” is the latest offering from the band’s forthcoming EP a reverse farewell following last month’s “Concede.” It’s an electrifying freakout that gets in and does its dirty work in under 90 seconds. Watch a music video for “Blackhand” below.

a reverse farewell is presumably coming soon? In the meantime, you can digitally purchase “Blackhand” for $666.