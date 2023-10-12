PNAU & Empire Of The Sun – “AEIOU”

New Music October 12, 2023 11:38 AM By James Rettig

PNAU & Empire Of The Sun – “AEIOU”

New Music October 12, 2023 11:38 AM By James Rettig

It’s been six years since Empire Of The Sun put out a new single, and eight since they’ve released a new album. Luke Steele, one-half of the Australian duo, came out with his first-ever solo LP, last year; Nick Littlemore, the other half, has continued collaborating with pop musicians as part of PNAU, the trio he’s been a part of for over two decades. Next year, PNAU are releasing a new album called Hyperbolic, and today Littlemore is bringing his two projects together with a single called “AEIOU.”

“This song is about not letting the garden of Eden within us all be corrupted by the world,” Steele, who sings on the track, said in a statement to Rolling Stone Australia. Littlemore added:

This is a dream record for us. We’ve had the idea of a vowels-based song way back before we met Elton, but it never came together until now. It turns out it was worth the wait. And in great style we finally present a collaboration with Empire of the Sun! A voice like no other, let it lead you to the dancefloor.”

Listen to “AEIOU” below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Steely Dan Replaced On Eagles Farewell Tour As Donald Fagen Hospitalized

2 days ago 0

Nu-Metal Fest Sick New World Announces 2024 Lineup

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest