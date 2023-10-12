It’s been six years since Empire Of The Sun put out a new single, and eight since they’ve released a new album. Luke Steele, one-half of the Australian duo, came out with his first-ever solo LP, last year; Nick Littlemore, the other half, has continued collaborating with pop musicians as part of PNAU, the trio he’s been a part of for over two decades. Next year, PNAU are releasing a new album called Hyperbolic, and today Littlemore is bringing his two projects together with a single called “AEIOU.”

“This song is about not letting the garden of Eden within us all be corrupted by the world,” Steele, who sings on the track, said in a statement to Rolling Stone Australia. Littlemore added:

This is a dream record for us. We’ve had the idea of a vowels-based song way back before we met Elton, but it never came together until now. It turns out it was worth the wait. And in great style we finally present a collaboration with Empire of the Sun! A voice like no other, let it lead you to the dancefloor.”

Listen to “AEIOU” below.