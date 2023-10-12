Modern Color have been around for more than a decade, and they’ve locked down a kind of muscular, melodic post-hardcore that doesn’t really belong to any particular genre. It’s dreamy and heavy at the same time, and it sounds a bit like ’90s Midwest shoegaze without fully locking into that sound. Modern Color released From The Leaves Of Your Garden, their most recent album, in 2020. Right now, they’re on tour with Citizen and Narrow Head. And now they’ve got a new song.

Yesterday, Modern Color quietly released a new single called “Fortress.” It’s a big, tuneful, cathartic jam with some huge riffs. Modern Color aren’t a hardcore band, though they’ve got plenty of connections to that world. (They played Sound & Fury this year, and drummer Vince Nguyen also plays guitar in Militarie Gun.) If you like Fiddlehead, you’ll probably like this song, too. Check it out below.

“Fortress” is out now on Other People Records.