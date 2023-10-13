Fred again.. & Jozzy – “ten”

Fred again.. & Jozzy – “ten”

New Music October 12, 2023 10:25 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Fred again.. has done a lot of exciting collaborations this year. In May, he teamed up with Skrillex and Four Tet for “Baby Again.” That same month, he released Secret Life, a joint album with Brian Eno. He unveiled “adore u” with Obongjayar in August. Now, he’s back with “ten” with Jozzy.

The song is mellow and meditative, anchored by a drifting beat with an emotionally driven flow over it, before an engaging switch toward the end. On Instagram, Fred explained, “This song is about missing home.”

Listen to “ten” below.

