Fred again.. has done a lot of exciting collaborations this year. In May, he teamed up with Skrillex and Four Tet for “Baby Again.” That same month, he released Secret Life, a joint album with Brian Eno. He unveiled “adore u” with Obongjayar in August. Now, he’s back with “ten” with Jozzy.

The song is mellow and meditative, anchored by a drifting beat with an emotionally driven flow over it, before an engaging switch toward the end. On Instagram, Fred explained, “This song is about missing home.”

Listen to “ten” below.