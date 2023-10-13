Dating – “Pregnant” & “Supercollider”

New Music October 13, 2023 11:18 AM By Chris DeVille

Dating – “Pregnant” & “Supercollider”

New Music October 13, 2023 11:18 AM By Chris DeVille

In 2021, the long-dormant Swedish post-rock/shoegaze band Dating returned with I Would Prefer Not To, their first album in eight years. They’re back in action this fall. Today Dating shared two new songs, “Pregnant” and “Supercollider.” Together they’re billed as an EP heralding the arrival of a new album before the end of October. The tracks are grandly ambitious yet DIY in texture, downcast in tone but triumphant in execution. They suggest this new Dating record is going to be great. Hear the Supercollider EP below.

Supercollider is out now on Coup sur Coup.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Steely Dan Replaced On Eagles Farewell Tour As Donald Fagen Hospitalized

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds

3 days ago 0

Nu-Metal Fest Sick New World Announces 2024 Lineup

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest