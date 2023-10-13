In 2021, the long-dormant Swedish post-rock/shoegaze band Dating returned with I Would Prefer Not To, their first album in eight years. They’re back in action this fall. Today Dating shared two new songs, “Pregnant” and “Supercollider.” Together they’re billed as an EP heralding the arrival of a new album before the end of October. The tracks are grandly ambitious yet DIY in texture, downcast in tone but triumphant in execution. They suggest this new Dating record is going to be great. Hear the Supercollider EP below.

<a href="https://dating.bandcamp.com/album/supercollider-ep">Supercollider EP by Dating</a>

Supercollider is out now on Coup sur Coup.