Last month, Jimmy Buffett died of skin cancer at the age of 76. A few days after Buffett’s passing, his estate announced plans for a posthumous album called Equal Strain On All Parts and shared three songs, including “The Gummie Kicked In,” which features Paul McCartney on bass. Today, the Buffett estate has dropped a couple more tracks, including one where Buffett and Emmylou Harris take on a Bob Dylan song.

Bob Dylan released the original “Mozambique” on his 1976 album Desire, and it came out shortly after the nation of Mozambique won its independence from Portugal. But Dylan didn’t sing about the struggle to end colonialism; he sang about Mozambique as a nice place to take a vacation. Emmylou Harris sang backup on Dylan’s original, and she also sings on Jimmy Buffett’s cover. Buffett built his empire on songs about taking nice vacations, and he and Harris sound like they’re having fun singing over acoustic guitars and steel drums. Listen to their version below.

Buffett’s estate has also shared the original song “University Of Bourbon Street,” recorded with New Orleans’ storied Preservation Hall Jazz Band. On that one, Buffett sings about how he got his real college education by getting drunk in the French Quarter. Check it out below.

Equal Strain On All Parts is out 11/3 on Mailboat Records.