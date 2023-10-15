SNL Returns With Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Cameos, Boygenius Jokes, & Pete Davidson’s “I’m Just Ken” Parody

Saturday Night Live kicked off its 49th season this weekend, with host (and former cast member) Pete Davidson and musical guest Ice Spice. A lot went on!

Both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had cameos — Swift introduced Ice Spice’s second performance, the recently-released Rema collaboration “Pretty Girl,” and Kelce appeared during a Fox NFL Sunday sketch that was about his relationship with Swift, which also contained a joke about Matty Healy.

There was a Boygenius joke during Weekend Update, with Bowen Yang playing Christopher Columbus and talking about discovering them. John Mulaney popped up in the week’s Please Don’t Destroy short. In the cold open, Davidson spoke about doing comedy during the Israel-Hamas war. And Davidson also did a parody of Barbie song “I’m Just Ken.”

Plus Ice Spice performed two songs: the aforementioned “Pretty Girl” and “In Ha Mood.” Watch all that below.

Next week on SNL, Bad Bunny is pulling double duty as host and musical guest.