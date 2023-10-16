Watch Damon Albarn Join Peter Hook & The Light In London

News October 16, 2023 12:20 PM By Chris DeVille

Peter Hook guested on the Gorillaz song “Aries” in 2020. Saturday at London’s Eventim Apollo, Hook and Gorillaz mastermind Damon Albarn performed that song in front of a live audience for the first time. (Georgia, who also appeared on the track, was not present.)

Hook was leading his solo project Peter Hook & The Light through a lengthy setlist that comprised 16 New Order songs followed by 15 Joy Division songs. Albarn showed up to play “Aries” at the end of the New Order set, and the resulting performance was quite spirited. Watch below.

