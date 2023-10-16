Drake Ties Michael Jackson For Most #1 Hits By A Male Solo Artist

Drake’s For All The Dogs track “First Person Shooter” debuted on top of the Billboard Hot 100 this week, which means that Drake is now tied with Michael Jackson for the most #1 hits by a male solo artist on the chart.

This is Drake’s 13th #1 song, and he was anticipating the feat — Drake says “I’m one away from Michael” on the track and also alludes to Jackson’s “Beat It.”

While Drake and Jackson are now tied for the most #1 hits by a male solo artist, both are in fourth place among all acts. The Beatles are on top with 20 #1s, Mariah Carey has 19, and Rihanna has 14. Drake’s past seven #1 singles have only spent one week at the top of the chart before sliding down; his last multi-week chart-topper was in 2018, when “In My Feelings” spent 10 weeks at #1.

The For All The Dogs chart-topper features J. Cole, who now has his first Hot 100 #1.

Drake’s For All The Dogs also debuted on top of the Billboard 200 chart — it’s also his 13th #1 album. It earned the equivalent of 402,000 units, with the overwhelming majority of them due to streaming: 391,000 units compared to 10,000 album sale units.

Drake recently shared his son Adonis’ “My Man Freestyle” for his 6th birthday: