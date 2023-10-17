At the beginning of 2023, Fucked Up released a new full-length album, One Day, which the band wrote and recorded in just 24 hours. Since then, Fucked Up have put out an EP and some covers with the Halluci Nation. And now they’ve returned to what they made during the One Day sessions to finish up three additional songs, which will be collected on a 7″ called Show Friends. Today, they’re sharing its title track.

“This is a song about the complex relationships people can wind up having with music and the music business,” Damian Abraham said in a statement. “It’s a very conditionally loving business, with all sorts of metrics and benchmarks you need to hit to deserve love.” He continued:

The lyrics are me reflecting back on one of the low times in the band and realizing that I’m not really mentally cut out for this vocation. What happens when the thing you have based your life around starts eating you alive? I wanted it to have the feel of a mid-tour fever dream, replete with: anxiety, exhaustion, temporal dysplasia, and the flood of past wrongs and wrongings. I had written the lyrics during the One Day session but couldn’t get it to come together like it sounded in my head. Jonah and I dusted it off and hacked away at it in my basement until it felt right.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Show Friends”

02 “Spot The Difference”

03 “What The Sun Saw”

The Show Friends 7″ is out 10/31 via Merge. Pre-order it here.