Floating Points – “Birth4000”

New Music October 17, 2023 10:50 AM By James Rettig

Last month, Floating Points (aka UK producer Sam Shepherd) performed Promises — his 2021 collaborative album with the London Symphony Orchestra and the late Pharoah Sanders — live for the first time during a very special show at the Hollywood Bowl. Promises, one of the best albums from that year, is Floating Points’ most recent full-length, though he spent 2022 dropping a bunch of stray singles. Today, Floating Points is back with a new single, “Birth4000,” which if you’re in the electronic music loop you might have heard pop up in sets by Four Tet, Peggy Gou, Ben UFO, and more over the summer. If not, you can check it out for the first time below.

“Birth 4000″ is out now via Ninja Tune. A limited-edition 12” is available to pre-order here.

