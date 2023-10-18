Earlier this year, Julie Byrne released her first new album in six years, the magnificent The Greater Wings, which we named our Album Of The Week back when it came out. Today, she’s announcing a new EP that she made with Taryn Blake Miller and Emily Fontana under the name Laugh Cry Laugh, which they recorded together during the winter of last year. Right now, you can hear two tracks from it, an original called “Velocity! What About The Inertia!?” and a cover of Jackson Browne’s “These Days.” Check them out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “’22”

02 “These Days” (Jackson Browne Cover)

03 “Velocity! What About The Inertia!?”

04 “Entropy Increasing”

Julie Byrne With Laugh Cry Laugh is out 11/17 via Ghostly International.