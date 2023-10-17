Jessica Pratt Talks Troye Sivan’s “Back, Baby” Sample: “Like Everybody Else, I Find Troye To Be Irresistible”

News October 17, 2023 11:36 AM By James Rettig

Last week, Troye Sivan released his new album Something To Give Each Other. One of the songs on it, “Can’t Go Back, Baby,” features a sample of Jessica Pratt’s homespun 2014 track “Baby, Baby,” included on her album On Your Own Love Again.

Sivan talked about Pratt in an interview with The Guardian last week, saying: “I always thought that ‘Back, Baby’ was a really special song. Her voice is kind of timeless – I feel like it could have existed forever.”

And Pratt told Pitchfork: “‘Back, Baby’ was recorded to a cassette tape in a tiny bedroom 10 years ago, so it was really unexpected to get a request from him. Like everybody else, I find Troye to be irresistible.”

Pratt’s most recent album was 2019’s Quiet Signs.

