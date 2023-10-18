Car Seat Headrest Announce New Live Album Faces From The Masquerade

Car Seat Headrest have announced a live album, Faces From The Masquerade, which was recorded during the band’s three-night run at Brooklyn Steel in March 2022. It will be released digitally and on vinyl this December. “The 2022 Masquerade was a crazy tour that ignited with a particular ferocity once we touched ground on the east coast,” Will Toledo shared in a statement. “Our time in New York captures that momentary magic where we’re playing at our peak and the crowd is responding as one giant body.”

The live album collects 14 songs, some of them reimagined and rejiggered for a live setting. In the album liner notes, Toledo comments on some of those changes. For “Fill In The Blank”: “We went back to a big, fat rendition similar to the original for this tour, not the funky version we’d been rolling on the Twin Fantasy tour.” And “Deadlines,” which closes out the set: “After experiencing various mutations throughout the recording process of Making A Door Less Open, this song got ANOTHER revamp for the live show to turn it into the climactic dance monster it always wanted to be.”

Check out the live version of “Bodys” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Crows”

02 “Weightlifters”

03 “Fill In The Blank”

04 “Hymn”

05 “Hollywood”

06 “Bodys”

07 “Something Soon”

08 “1937 State Park”

09 “Sober To Death”

10 “Drunk Drivers / Killer Whales”

11 “It’s My Child (I’ll Do What I Like)”

12 “Can’t Cool Me Down” (vinyl only)

13 “Beach Life-In-Death”

14 “Deadlines”

Faces From The Masquerade is out 12/8 via Matador. Pre-order it here.