The psychedelic choir known as the Polyphonic Spree are nearing the release of Salvage Enterprise, their first album of original songs in a decade. Today they’ve shared the latest preview, a typically epic sprawl called “Shadows On The Hillside (Section 48)” that sounds like the Flaming Lips leaning into Tim DeLaughter’s stated core influence CSNY. Listen below.

Salvage Enterprise is out 11/17 on Good Records (not to be confused with G.O.O.D. Music).