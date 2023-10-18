A few month ago, Sydney alt-rockers Middle Kids introduced a new era by sharing their single “Bootleg Firecracker.” Today, we get to see what that era is. Middle Kids have announced plans to follow their last album, 2021’s Today We’re The Greatest, with a new album called Faith Crisis Pt. 1. It’ll be out early next year.

Faith Crisis Pt. 1 marks a bit of a sonic departure for Middle Kids. The band recorded the LP in the UK, and bassist Tim Fitz co-produced it with the 1975/Rina Sawayama collaborator Jonathan Gilmore. Gang Of Youths leader Dave Le’aupepe guests on one song. “Bootleg Firecracker” is on the album, and so is the new single “Dramamine.”

“Dramamine” is a giddy, jangly headrush that’ll probably sound great at festivals. Middle Kids leader Hannah Joy co-wrote it with Tim Fitz, who happens to be her husband, and it captures some of the happy helplessness of falling in love. Below, check out the colorful “Dramamine” video, which Fitz co-directed with Nick Mckk, and the Faith Crisis Pt. 1 tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Petition”

02 “Dramamine”

03 “The Blessings”

04 “The Blessings (Interlude)”

05 “Bootleg Firecracker”

06 “Highlands”

07 “Bend”

08 “Go To Sleep On Me”

09 “Terrible News”

10 “Philosophy”

11 “Your Side, Forever”

12 “You Side (Interlude)”

13 “All In My Head” (Feat. Dave Le’aupepe)

Faith Crisis Pt. 1 is out 2/16 on Lucky Number.