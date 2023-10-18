Joyful Noise Recordings has organized a new Halloween compilation called The Joyful Noise Halloween Party, Vol 1, which features 10 spooky tracks from artists like Swamp Dogg (doing “I Put A Spell On You“), Marnie Stern and Fred Armisen (“(Don’t Fear) The Reaper”), and Deerhoof (“Monster Mash”). Profits from the compilation (and its limited-edition lathe singles, which are already sold-out) go to the Jonathan Lee Horne Memorial Fund. Oneida, the Brooklyn rock band whose most recent album Success came out via Joyful Noise last year, contributed a cover of Siouxsie And The Banshees’ “Halloween,” which features vocalist Katie Eastburn, aka KATIEE. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Danielson – “All Hallow’s Eve”

02 Swamp Dogg – “I Put a Spell on You”

03 Tall Tall Trees & Kramer – “Superstition”

04 Magic Sword – “Candyman Theme”

05 Marnie Stern & Fred Armisen – “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper”

06 Deerhoof – “The Japanese Monster Mash”

07 Mike Adams at His Honest Weight – “It’s The End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)”

08 Eerie Wanda – “Devil Town”

09 SUUNS – “The Torture Never Stops”

10 Oneida – “Halloween”

The Joyful Noise Halloween Party, Vol. 1 is out 10/27.