Olivia Rodrigo Releasing Secret Tracks Record Store Day EP Pressed By Jack White’s Third Man

When Olivia Rodrigo’s sophomore album GUTS came out last month, four different non-album cuts were hidden across four different vinyl variants. Today, Rodrigo announced that those “secret tracks” will be released on a 7″ for this year’s Record Store Day Black Friday.

The vinyl was pressed by Jack White’s Third Man Pressing plant in Detroit. “I’m a big [Third Man Records] fan and I”m so stoked to have my songs on their vinyl!!!” Rodrigo wrote on an Instagram post, in which she also shared a photo of her giving White a haircut backstage at Brooklyn Steel. See above, and below.

Rodrigo said that Jack White (and St. Vincent) were among her mentors when making her new album.

The GUTS secret tracks 7″ will be available on 11/24, aka Record Store Day Black Friday. More details here.