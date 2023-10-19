Ducks Ltd. – “The Main Thing”

New Music October 19, 2023 10:06 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Ducks Ltd. – “The Main Thing”

New Music October 19, 2023 10:06 AM By Danielle Chelosky

All we’ve heard this year from Ducks Ltd. was a cover of “Invitation” by the Feelies back in February. Their last original material was last year’s “Sheets Of Grey,” and now they’re back with the exuberant “The Main Thing,” which has backing vocals by Dehd’s Jason Balla.

“‘The Main Thing’ is about growing apart from someone whose perspective you once shared,” Tom McGreevy said in a statement. “Being in lockstep with another person and then suddenly realizing you are no longer aligned. That you’re watching them throw themselves into the same losing battles over and over again, but also recognizing that all that losing might be the right thing to do.”

Listen to “The Main Thing” below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Death Grips Cut Fayetteville Show Short When Fans Won’t Stop Throwing Glow Sticks At Them

5 days ago 0

Peter Gabriel’s New Album i/o Is Out In December, 10 Of Its 12 Tracks Already Streaming

5 days ago 0

SNL Returns With Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Cameos, Boygenius Jokes, & Pete Davidson’s “I’m Just Ken” Parody

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest