All we’ve heard this year from Ducks Ltd. was a cover of “Invitation” by the Feelies back in February. Their last original material was last year’s “Sheets Of Grey,” and now they’re back with the exuberant “The Main Thing,” which has backing vocals by Dehd’s Jason Balla.

“‘The Main Thing’ is about growing apart from someone whose perspective you once shared,” Tom McGreevy said in a statement. “Being in lockstep with another person and then suddenly realizing you are no longer aligned. That you’re watching them throw themselves into the same losing battles over and over again, but also recognizing that all that losing might be the right thing to do.”

Listen to “The Main Thing” below.