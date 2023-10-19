Power Pop Hitmaker Dwight Twilley Dead At 72

Dwight Twilley, the power-pop musician who made hits both as a solo artist and with his Dwight Twilley Band, has died. The Church Studio’s Facebook page reports that Twilley died yesterday at home in Tulsa, surrounded by his family. According to Tulsa World, Twilley suffered a massive stroke while driving alone last week, and he crashed his car into a tree. Twilley was 72.

Dwight Twilley grew up in Tulsa, and he bonded with fellow Tulsa native Phil Seymour over their mutual love of the Beatles. In the late ’60s, Twilley and Seymour started writing songs together, and they formed a duo named Oister. The group recorded demos and eventually found a deal with Shelter Records, the label that was co-founded by fellow Tulsa native Leon Russell. Oister were labelmates with Mudcrutch, the band that would eventually become Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers, and the two groups became close and often collaborated. Phil Seymour, for instance, sang backup on Petty’s “American Girl” and “Breakdown.”

At the suggestion of their label, Oister changed their name to the Dwight Twilley Band, even though Twilley traded off lead-vocal duties with Phil Seymour. In 1975, the Dwight Twilley Band scored an out-of-nowhere top-20 hit with their debut single “I’m On Fire.” The Dwight Twilley band released two albums, and Tom Petty played on their 1977 song “Looking For The Magic.” Partly because of record-label problems, the group never landed another hit, and they broke up in 1978. Phil Seymour died of cancer in 1993.

Dwight Twilley went solo after the Dwight Twilley Band broke up, and he scored another out-of-nowhere top-20 hit with his 1984 single “Girls.” (Tom Petty sang backup on that one.) Once again, Twilley’s follow-up records failed to connect, but Tia Carrera covered his song “Why You Wanna Break My Heart” on 1992’s smash Wayne’s World soundtrack. Twilley continued to release music independently for years; his last album Always came out in 2014.

Below, check out some of Dwight Twilley’s work.