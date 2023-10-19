MTV EMAs 2023 Canceled Due To Israel-Hamas War

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV

News October 19, 2023 1:09 PM By James Rettig

MTV EMAs 2023 Canceled Due To Israel-Hamas War

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV

News October 19, 2023 1:09 PM By James Rettig

The 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards have been canceled due to the Israel-Hamas war. The award show was supposed to take place in Paris on November 5; performances from Reneé Rapp, Sabrina Carpenter, David Guetta, the Kid Laroi and Jung Kook had already been announced.

“Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life,” reads the statement from the organizers of the show, via The Hollywood Reporter.

“The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music,” the statement continued. “As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning.”

The MTV EMAs will return in November 2024.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Death Grips Cut Fayetteville Show Short When Fans Won’t Stop Throwing Glow Sticks At Them

5 days ago 0

Peter Gabriel’s New Album i/o Is Out In December, 10 Of Its 12 Tracks Already Streaming

5 days ago 0

SNL Returns With Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Cameos, Boygenius Jokes, & Pete Davidson’s “I’m Just Ken” Parody

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest