MTV EMAs 2023 Canceled Due To Israel-Hamas War

The 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards have been canceled due to the Israel-Hamas war. The award show was supposed to take place in Paris on November 5; performances from Reneé Rapp, Sabrina Carpenter, David Guetta, the Kid Laroi and Jung Kook had already been announced.

“Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life,” reads the statement from the organizers of the show, via The Hollywood Reporter.

“The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music,” the statement continued. “As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning.”

The MTV EMAs will return in November 2024.