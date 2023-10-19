Jay-Z & Eminem Producer DJ Mark The 45 King Dead At 62

Mark Howard James, the DJ and producer best known as DJ Mark The 45 King, has died. His friend DJ Premier broke the news with a heartfelt tribute today on Instagram. No cause of death was revealed. Mark was 62.

Mark was born in the Bronx in 1961. He rose to prominence as a producer with his oft-sampled 1987 single “The 900 Number.” That year his productions also included early tracks by Gang Starr, which helped bring them to the attention of Premier, their future close collaborator. Mark’s crew the Flavor Unit included acts like Chill Rob G, Lakim Shabazz, Apache, and Queen Latifah, whose 1989 breakthrough All Hail The Queen helped bring Mark further to prominence. In the early ’90s, Latifah took over leadership of the Flavor Crew as Mark struggled with addiction, but his career later bounced back in a big way. His best known beats include two classics hits that became crossover smash hits, Jay-Z’s “Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)” and Eminem’s “Stan,” but he also worked with fellow legends like Eric B. & Rakim, MC Lyte, and Common.

If you really want to know about Mark’s life, though, Premier’s tribute is a beautiful place to start. Read that here: