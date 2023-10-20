Lana Del Rey Joins Holly Macve On New Song “Suburban House”

Earlier this year, Lana Del Rey shared her new album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Since then, she’s been working at Waffle House, performing to screaming audiences, and denying witchcraft allegations. And today, she’s featured on “Suburban House,” a new song from Irish folk-pop artist Holly Macve, who Lana once said would be her choice to star in a Lana Del Rey biopic.

LDR fits right in on this old-timey, yearning ballad. When she sings “You always said/ ‘Snow looks so perfect when it’s untouched and new,'” it calls to mind her Taylor Swift collaboration, “Snow On The Beach.”

In other Lana Del Rey news, earlier this week she responded to an Instagram user who claimed she came from money because she attended a Connecticut boarding school. “we had absolutely no money. And there ya go,” she wrote. “that’s a little story the news loved to assign to me…. that was back when they were allowed to just write lies about people. I grew up in a mountain town in a little house, and we struggled as much as everybody else in the town of 900, there is no other truth than that- if the story was true, I would own it just like I own my other issues. But I’m not gonna pretend like I can own what having money would’ve been like or felt like- until I made some when I was when I was 26. There are people who are well-known, who grew up rich – I’m not one of them.”

She expanded on that with another comment, this time on Stereogum’s Instagram post about it:

That is true, my uncle was able to get me in without me even knowing that I was going, my mother worked in special education, and my dad made furniture and was a real estate agent. When he got into domains what he bought wasn’t worth anything until I was at least 22 and even then just because he bought them it didn’t mean that he could sell them. It wasn’t even until the last seven years that some of the words he bought became slightly more valuable. there were fights in the house constantly over money, and who would have to work two jobs to make enough. If you speak to anyone from that part of that private school or college, they wouldn’t even be able to tell you anything about me because no one spoke to me at either college or high school. The only friends I had were at my local public school that I left when I was 15.

And she settled the matter with a video message.

Listen to “Suburban House” below.