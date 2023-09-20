Lana Del Rey Explains Viral Waffle House Photos

A couple months ago, Lana Del Rey was spotted in uniform behind the counter at a Waffle House, which naturally led to a viral moment when video of her seemingly working at the chain circulated around the internet. It happened during an extended stay in Florence, Alabama, where Lana was spotted at different places throughout the city. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she explained how it all came about. She was hanging out with her brother and sister, and had already been to that Waffle House a few times before when that video was taken.

“We were on our third hour [that day], and the servers asked, ‘Do you guys want shirts?'” she said. “Hell yeah! We were thrilled.” Lana said that she served “this guy, a regular, [who] comes in every day and orders two things, so they were like, ‘Just go get it for him!’ I brought him a Coke. No ice. And an empty cup … For dip. I didn’t see anyone take a video of me.”

Reflecting on the hubbub that the Waffle House photos caused, she reflected: “I wish my album had gone as viral. I woke up to, like, 10,000 texts the next morning — some from folks I had not heard from for 10 years. ‘Saw your picture at the Waffle House!’ [Laughing.] I was like, ‘Did you hear the new album?'”

Del Rey spent most of The Hollywood Reporter interview talking about the reception of her latest album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, and how it differed from the way she was received a decade ago.

“I feel, maybe spiritually, there was something I needed to learn from having people be so adamantly and vocally against it,” she said. “There was room for me to look at why. It’s possible there are some things I might not have delved into [in my music] had I not heard the same critical throughline over and over and over again. Possibly, there was a bigger-picture reason for that. I wish it had not lasted for 10 years. That would’ve been helpful. But we’re in a good place now.”

Read the full interview here. Del Rey recently signed a fan’s Waffle House sticker: