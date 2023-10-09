Lana Del Rey Responds To Christian Influencer Who Accused Her Of Witchcraft

Now that her tour has wrapped up, Lana Del Rey has entered into a feud with a Christian influencer.

A recent Instagram post from influencer Traci Coston is captioned “Demonic Energy Knocks Over Lana Del Rey Crowd” along with the stupendous collection of hashtags “#lanadelrey #witchcraft #demons #reels.” In the attached video, Coston shows footage of people being knocked over at one of LDR’s concerts, which Coston attributes to Lana practicing witchcraft onstage. “This is not normal!” Coston tells her viewers, while asserting her own expertise in demonology.

Del Rey, a churchgoer who included preaching from her pastor on her most recent album, has responded to this with an IG post of her own from her @honeymoon account. “B!tch I know the Bible verse for verse better than you do,” LDR writes. “PS you’re giving off super gremlin energy. Not in a good way.”

See the video and Lana’s response below.