Lana Del Rey Responds To Christian Influencer Who Accused Her Of Witchcraft

News October 9, 2023 4:13 PM By Chris DeVille

Lana Del Rey Responds To Christian Influencer Who Accused Her Of Witchcraft

News October 9, 2023 4:13 PM By Chris DeVille

Now that her tour has wrapped up, Lana Del Rey has entered into a feud with a Christian influencer.

A recent Instagram post from influencer Traci Coston is captioned “Demonic Energy Knocks Over Lana Del Rey Crowd” along with the stupendous collection of hashtags “#lanadelrey #witchcraft #demons #reels.” In the attached video, Coston shows footage of people being knocked over at one of LDR’s concerts, which Coston attributes to Lana practicing witchcraft onstage. “This is not normal!” Coston tells her viewers, while asserting her own expertise in demonology.

Del Rey, a churchgoer who included preaching from her pastor on her most recent album, has responded to this with an IG post of her own from her @honeymoon account. “B!tch I know the Bible verse for verse better than you do,” LDR writes. “PS you’re giving off super gremlin energy. Not in a good way.”

See the video and Lana’s response below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep”

2 days ago 0

Sufjan Stevens Dedicates Javelin To Late Partner Evans Richardson

4 days ago 0

Nu-Metal Fest Sick New World Announces 2024 Lineup

1 day ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest