Brian Eno Receives Lifetime Achievement Award From Venice Biennale

This weekend, Brian Eno received the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Biennale exhibition. The formal announcement attributed the honor to “his research into the quality, beauty and diffusion of digital sound and for his conception of the acoustic space as a compositional instrument.”

To coincide with the award, Eno held the world premiere of a live performance called Ships, newly commissioned for the festival. It features Eno with the Baltic Sea Philharmonic and its conductor Kristjan Järvi. It’s an orchestral adaptation of his 2016 album The Ship, which also incorporates new and old Eno compositions. The Ships performance will head out to select European cities next week. The Ship is being reissued later this year.

Here’s some video from the Ships world premiere:

“Ships” performance is now traveling to Berlin, Paris, Utrecht and London. For more info here:https://t.co/EqnPO4Q2wj pic.twitter.com/qwZ157ZRbq — Brian Eno (@brianeno) October 22, 2023