Last year, playful LA trio Cheekface shared their third album Too Much To Ask. Since then, they’ve released the B-sides and a handful of songs like “The Fringe,” “Popular 2,” and “Plastic.” Today, they’re back with “Largest Muscle.”

“Despite the opening lyric, I’m pretty sure your heart is not actually your largest muscle,” vocalist and guitarist Greg Katz said in a statement. “Then again, you shouldn’t necessarily look to Cheekface songs for medical information. Better to check WebMD.”

Watch the video for “Largest Muscle” below.