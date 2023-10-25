High Vis – “Forgot To Grow”

New Music October 25, 2023 11:35 AM By James Rettig

Last year, the London band High Vis released their second album Blending, one of the best of 2022. Today, they have a new track out in the world, “Forgot To Grow,” which is included on a new compilation set up by Dais Records and Retrospekt. The compilation that the song is a part of, C23, won’t be out until December, but a few tracks from it have been released in advance, High Vis’ among them. More details on the compilation here, and check out “Forgot To Grow” below.

