Watch Will Smith And DJ Jazzy Jeff Reflect On Early Touring Days On New Podcast Class Of ‘88

News October 26, 2023 9:27 AM By Chris DeVille

Today marks the release of Class Of ’88, a new limited series podcast from Wondery and Audible, hosted by Will Smith. The show finds the erstwhile Fresh Prince interviewing his peers from the late ’80s hip-hop world, including Queen Latifah, Salt-N-Pepa, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Rakim, Chuck D, and Smith’s own musical partner DJ Jazzy Jeff. The series centers on 1988, a year when rap was transitioning from a localized subculture to a global phenomenon, and is full of stories about those days from the people at the center of the action.

All six episodes of the series are out today. Preview the show by watching the clip below, in which Smith and Jazzy Jeff look back on their touring years, when, per Smith, “you wouldn’t know if your record was a hit or not until you dropped it in the venue.”

Class Of ’88 is out now wherever you get your podcasts. It’s available ad-free in the Amazon Music app or at Audible.

