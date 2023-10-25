Geddy Lee has been busy in the lab, but not with new music. Not only does the Rush bassist and singer have a new memoir coming out, today he shared the trailer for his new docuseries about bass players.

Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too? features Lee visiting four famous bassists at their homes, interviewing them, and getting into various hijinks. Those bassists include Krist Novoselic of Nirvana, Melissa Auf der Maur of Hole, Robert Trujillo of Metallica, and Les Claypool of Primus. “I’m trying to show the world that a bass player can do many things,” Lee says at one point in the trailer. Those things apparently involve surfing, canning, cycling, fishing, skateboarding, and aviation. Also, I believe the interview with Auf der Maur was shot inside Basilica Hudson, where they hold the annual Basilica Soundscape festival.

Watch the trailer below, where you can also find the dates for Lee’s tour supporting his book My Effin’ Life.

TOUR DATES:

11/13 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

11/17 – National Harbor, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

11/18 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

11/19 – Cleveland, OH @ State Theatre at Playhouse Square

11/21 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Maisonneuve

11/23 – Vancouver, BC @ The Centre in Vancouver

11/24 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

11/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/30 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

12/03 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

12/04 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

12/07 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too? will be on Paramount+ on 12/5. My Effin’ Life is out 11/14 via HarperCollins. Maybe he’ll finally reveal how his voice got so high.