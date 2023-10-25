Garth Brooks Announces New Album Available Only In CD Box Sets At Bass Pro Shops

News October 25, 2023 3:47 PM By James Rettig

Garth Brooks Announces New Album Available Only In CD Box Sets At Bass Pro Shops

News October 25, 2023 3:47 PM By James Rettig

Garth Brooks has announced that he will release a new album called Time Traveler next week. The catch? It’ll only be available at Bass Pro Shops as part of a CD box set. As Billboard reports, the country musician’s follow-up to 2020’s Fun will come out as part of The Limited Series, Brooks’ third box set with that title — the others came out in 1998 and 2005.

This Limited Series will contain seven discs in total: Time Traveler, his three most recent albums before that (2014’s Man Against Machine, 2016’s Gunslinger, and 2020’s Fun), and a three-disc Triple Live concert recording.

The Limited Series will be available in Bass Pro Shops starting November 7, and pre-orders for the collection are live now.

This is not the first time that Brooks has included a new album in a box set exclusive to a specific retailer — 2016’s Gunslinger was originally released as part of The Ultimate Collection, which was initially available only in Target. A couple weeks later, Gunslinger was available on its own and digitally, though a spokesperson for Brooks told Billboard that won’t be the case for Time Traveler.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lil Yachty’s Vancouver Show Cut Short After He Encourages Crowd To Fill Up The Pit

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: LMFAO’s “Party Rock Anthem” (Feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock)

4 days ago 0

Jay-Z Weighs In On “Dinner With Jay-Z Or $500K” Meme

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest