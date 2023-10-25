Garth Brooks Announces New Album Available Only In CD Box Sets At Bass Pro Shops

Garth Brooks has announced that he will release a new album called Time Traveler next week. The catch? It’ll only be available at Bass Pro Shops as part of a CD box set. As Billboard reports, the country musician’s follow-up to 2020’s Fun will come out as part of The Limited Series, Brooks’ third box set with that title — the others came out in 1998 and 2005.

This Limited Series will contain seven discs in total: Time Traveler, his three most recent albums before that (2014’s Man Against Machine, 2016’s Gunslinger, and 2020’s Fun), and a three-disc Triple Live concert recording.

The Limited Series will be available in Bass Pro Shops starting November 7, and pre-orders for the collection are live now.

This is not the first time that Brooks has included a new album in a box set exclusive to a specific retailer — 2016’s Gunslinger was originally released as part of The Ultimate Collection, which was initially available only in Target. A couple weeks later, Gunslinger was available on its own and digitally, though a spokesperson for Brooks told Billboard that won’t be the case for Time Traveler.